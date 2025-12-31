TSTCEA raises faculty distress during JNTUH calendar launch

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Technical College Employees Association (TSTCEA) formally launched its 2026 calendar on Tuesday at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH).

The unveiling took place in the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber, with Vice-Chancellor T Kishan Kumar Reddy presiding over the ceremony. During the event, faculty representatives presented a series of urgent grievances regarding the welfare of staff in private technical institutions.

A primary concern raised was the systemic delay in salary payments; the association reported that faculty members in numerous colleges have not received wages for durations ranging from two to six months.

In some instances, colleges allegedly provided only partial payments or engaged in the practice of depositing and then immediately withdrawing funds, causing severe financial distress.