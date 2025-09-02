Live
GTA 6 Map Leak and Delay: Latest News and Fan Reactions
Get the latest updates on GTA 6 including the new map leak, release date delay to May 2026, and fan excitement. Rockstar’s popular game continues to create buzz!
GTA 6 is a very popular game. It will come out after more than nine months. Until then, many rumors and leaks are coming out.
Someone changed a map in the GTA 6 character picture to make it clear. The map shows parts of the game world, like the Keys and land borders.
Rockstar last shared news in May. They showed the GTA 6 trailer 2 and new pictures.
The game release was delayed from late 2025 to May 26, 2026. Take-Two, Rockstar’s company, said this in August.
Many fans are excited and want to preorder the game. On Reddit, players said they trust Rockstar and will buy the game.
The new map on Reddit gave fans a clear look at the game world. Many liked it and saw a red line that may be a border.
This may be the closest look at the map for a while.