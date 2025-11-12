GTA 6 Release Date Moved to November 2026; Fans Expect Trailer 3 Soon

Rockstar Games has announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will now release on November 19, 2026.

Earlier, it was expected in May 2026.

Rockstar said the team needs more time to make the game better and free of bugs.

This kind of delay is not new for Rockstar.

Both GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 were delayed before release — and both became huge hits.

Fans Waiting for Trailer 3

After hearing about the delay, fans started talking about GTA 6 Trailer 3.

Many believe the trailer is ready and will be released soon.

Some fans noticed a hidden video on Rockstar’s YouTube channel.

They think this could be Trailer 3, waiting to go public.

On Reddit and X (Twitter), fans are guessing the trailer might come on November 11 or 12, 2025.

They noticed the number 11 appearing many times in posts and screenshots — but it might just be a coincidence.

Leaks and Game Details

The 2022 leak of GTA 6 showed early videos, characters, and missions.

Rockstar confirmed it was real but said the game’s development was not affected.

Reports suggest the new game will have:

A big open world

Real-time weather changes

Detailed buildings and interiors

Smarter police chases and AI

Better boats and graphics

The story is set in Leonida, a fictional version of Florida.

The game will have realistic visuals and gameplay, even better than Red Dead Redemption 2.

Fans Still Excited

Even with the delay, fans are still very excited about GTA 6.

They are watching every Rockstar update closely.

Many are hoping for Trailer 3 or gameplay footage soon.

The hype around GTA 6 continues to grow.

It remains one of the most awaited games in the world.