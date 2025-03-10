GTA VI: Release Date, Pricing, Platforms, and Gameplay Enhancements

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is scheduled for release in fall 2025. The game will introduce character Lucia, the series' first female protagonist since 2000. Players will follow Lucia and her partner as they navigate the criminal underworld in the fictional state of Leonida, which includes a modern version of Vice City.

In terms of pricing, the standard edition is expected to be priced at Rs 5,999 in India, with special editions reaching up to Rs 7,299. Internationally, prices are anticipated to range from $70 to $100 in the USA, CA$ 90 to CA$ 130 in Canada, and AED 259 to AED 369 in Dubai.

For PC gamers, the anticipated system requirements include an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT graphics card, 8GB of RAM (16GB recommended), at least 150GB of free storage space, and Windows 10 with DirectX 12.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is set to introduce significant gameplay enhancements, including a more immersive open world with diverse environments, realistic AI behaviors, and improved physics and graphics. The Wanted System has been revamped to offer a more challenging experience, requiring players to employ stealth tactics to evade law enforcement.

Before its release, GTA 6 has already garnered significant recognition as it won the "Most Wanted Game" award at the Golden Joystick Awards and the "Most Anticipated Game" title at The Game Awards in 2024.