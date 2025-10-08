  • Menu
HMD Touch 4G Launched in India: Affordable 4G Hybrid Smartphone for ₹3,999

Highlights

Features include 3.2-inch touch display, 4G, Wi-Fi, Express Chat app, ICE emergency key, 2 MP camera, and 2,000 mAh battery.

HMD has launched the HMD Touch 4G, a new 4G hybrid smartphone for youth, students, and workers.

It comes at an affordable price of ₹3,999.

Key Features:

  • 3.2-inch touch screen with easy-to-use interface
  • 4G, Wi-Fi, hotspot, and Bluetooth connectivity
  • 2 MP rear camera and VGA front camera
  • Express Chat app for video calls and messaging in 13 languages
  • Emergency ICE key for quick help
  • 2,000 mAh battery, FM radio, MP3 player, Type-C charging

The HMD Touch 4G will be available from October 9 in Cyan and Dark Blue at retail stores, online platforms, and HMD’s official store.

More On
