Live
- Indian banks well-positioned to navigate global uncertainty, tariffs, rate cuts: Report
- Why the iPhone 17 Series Might Make You Ditch Your Old iPhone
- Shiv Sena symbol row: SC to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea on November 12
- PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: India’s first Fully Digital Terminal Set To Begin Operations In December
- India’s efforts towards wildlife conservation took rapid strides in past decade: PM Modi
- Super Seeds That Naturally Boost Hair Growth and Thickness
- Karnataka Launches “Neeriddre Nale” Initiative to Boost Groundwater Awareness Across 15 Districts
- Mangaluru Airport Strengthens Emergency Response with Two New Crash Fire Tenders
- Weather Update Hyderabad: GHMC Area to Experience Light to Moderate Rain Soon
- CM Chandrababu express sorrow over Konaseema fire accident, assure support to victims
HMD Touch 4G Launched in India: Affordable 4G Hybrid Smartphone for ₹3,999
Highlights
Features include 3.2-inch touch display, 4G, Wi-Fi, Express Chat app, ICE emergency key, 2 MP camera, and 2,000 mAh battery.
HMD has launched the HMD Touch 4G, a new 4G hybrid smartphone for youth, students, and workers.
It comes at an affordable price of ₹3,999.
Key Features:
- 3.2-inch touch screen with easy-to-use interface
- 4G, Wi-Fi, hotspot, and Bluetooth connectivity
- 2 MP rear camera and VGA front camera
- Express Chat app for video calls and messaging in 13 languages
- Emergency ICE key for quick help
- 2,000 mAh battery, FM radio, MP3 player, Type-C charging
The HMD Touch 4G will be available from October 9 in Cyan and Dark Blue at retail stores, online platforms, and HMD’s official store.
Next Story