HMD Touch 4G Launched in India: Affordable 4G Hybrid Smartphone for ₹3,999

HMD has launched the HMD Touch 4G, a new 4G hybrid smartphone for youth, students, and workers.

It comes at an affordable price of ₹3,999.

Key Features:

3.2-inch touch screen with easy-to-use interface

4G, Wi-Fi, hotspot, and Bluetooth connectivity

2 MP rear camera and VGA front camera

Express Chat app for video calls and messaging in 13 languages

Emergency ICE key for quick help

2,000 mAh battery, FM radio, MP3 player, Type-C charging

The HMD Touch 4G will be available from October 9 in Cyan and Dark Blue at retail stores, online platforms, and HMD’s official store.