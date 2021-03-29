Holi 2021: Spread Love and Happiness with WhatsApp Stickers

It's Holi 2021, and while most of us are still locked up or trying to avoid public places, it only makes sense to wish ourselves digitally. With the coronavirus outbreak in the country, it is advised to avoid huge public gatherings. In India, Holi is traditionally celebrated in large groups, with everyone meeting to apply gulaal, share wishes and celebrate together. But this year, that does not sound like the right idea.

WhatsApp, being one of the most popular instant messaging platforms, allows you to do so not only by sending "Happy Holi" images and gifs but also stickers. If you also plan to wish your friends and family to use WhatsApp stickers. You may ask how to use them?

Holi Stickers





Here's a step by step guide to download and share WhatsApp stickers:

1) Open WhatsApp chat and tap on the emoji icon located on the left side of the chat bar.

2) Open the Stickers option from the bottom.

3) You can see the default sticker pack in the list. To get a Holi-themed package, you have to tap on the plus (+) option.

4)Users can also scroll down to the bottom and tap on 'Get more stickers'. The Google Play Store appear and display a list of stickers that you can download.

5) Click the 'add to WhatsApp' button and import it to WhatsApp.

6) Search for 'Holi Stickers' on Google Play. Once installed, the stickers will start to appear in the dedicated stickers section within WhatsApp.

WhatsApp parent company Facebook has also released Holi-themed avatars. Facebook said that more than four million people in India made above 6.6 million posts and comments about Holi in the last two weeks during the launch. Facebook users can create Holi-themed avatars from the smartphone app.