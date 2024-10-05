Honor 200 Pro 5G Available at a Rs 14,000 Discount: Features and Specifications

The Honor 200 Pro 5G, originally launched in India for Rs 57,999, is now available for just Rs 43,999 as part of Honor’s festive deals. With a Rs 14,000 discount, this is an offer that tech enthusiasts shouldn't miss.



Honor 200 Pro 5G Festive Discount

Honor recently introduced its Honor 200 series in India, including the Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro, and the Honor 200 Lite. The Honor 200 Pro is the top-tier model of this lineup, launched at Rs 57,999. It offers impressive features such as AI-enhanced portrait cameras co-developed with Studio Harcourt, a 4,000 nits display, and a robust 5,200mAh battery. Currently, as part of the festive promotion, Honor is offering a flat discount of Rs 13,000 on the Honor 200 Pro. Additionally, if you purchase using an SBI debit or credit card, you get an extra Rs 1,000 off, bringing the effective price down to Rs 43,999.

Honor 200 Pro 5G: Features and Specifications



The Honor 200 Pro stands out with its advanced triple-camera system, particularly designed for portrait photography. Collaborating with Studio Harcourt, Honor offers enhanced portrait features with professional-grade lighting. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main portrait lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera uses a 1/1.3-inch Super Dynamic H9000 sensor, providing exceptional light-sensing and HDR support. Equipped with dual stabilization technology, it ensures sharp photos even in challenging conditions.



The camera’s AI-powered features and Harcourt-inspired lighting enhance depth and create a natural bokeh effect, making portraits look lifelike across different zoom ranges. The Honor 200 Pro also features a 6.78-inch quad-curved floating display, supporting 1.5K resolution and 4,000 nits of peak brightness, providing vibrant visuals. With a 120Hz refresh rate, users experience fluid screen interactions, perfect for gaming and content streaming.



Powering the device is a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery, featuring AI-based power management to maximize efficiency and support fast charging. Internally, the phone uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, providing smooth multitasking and ample space for media. The Honor 200 Pro runs on MagicOS 8.0, built on Android 14, featuring AI enhancements such as MagicLM and Magic Capsule, which offer smarter interactions and improved user experiences.



Overall, with this limited-time discount, the Honor 200 Pro 5G is an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade to a feature-rich smartphone at a great price.





