IIT Madras and Munitions India Limited Collaborate to Develop India's First Indigenous 155 Smart Ammunition

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has joined forces with Munitions India Limited, a Defence Public Sector Enterprise, to develop India’s first indigenously-designed 155 Smart Ammunition.

This pioneering initiative aims to revolutionize the country's defence sector by enhancing accuracy and lethality in 155 mm shell projectiles. Currently, Indian-made ammunitions boast a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of 500 meters. However, the collaborative effort seeks to narrow down the CEP to an impressive 10 meters, significantly improving precision.

Under the guidance of Prof. G. Rajesh from the Department of Aerospace Engineering at IIT Madras, a team of researchers will embark on a two-year journey to develop the smart ammunition. The project envisions the creation of a Special Purpose Shell equipped with advanced guidance, navigation, and control systems, alongside innovative technologies such as miniaturized electronics and sensors.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ravi Kant, IOFS, Chairman and Managing Director of Munitions India Limited, expressed enthusiasm about the venture, stating that it marks a significant step towards realizing India's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India. He highlighted the fusion of MIL's expertise in conventional ammunition manufacturing with IIT Madras' prowess in developing cutting-edge guidance systems.

Prof. G. Rajesh elaborated on the technical aspects of the project, emphasizing the integration of the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) for guidance. This strategic move ensures independence from foreign satellite systems, aligning with the goal of bolstering India's autonomy in defence technology.

Key characteristics of the 155mm Indian Smart Ammunition include its compatibility with existing artillery guns without necessitating modifications, a fin-stabilized and canard-controlled design, and a versatile 3-mode fuse operation. The ammunition will leverage NAVIC, the primary guidance system, ensuring complete autonomy from foreign agencies.

The collaborative effort between IIT Madras and Munitions India Limited underscores India's commitment to advancing indigenous defence capabilities. With innovation at its core, the project holds promise for transforming the landscape of Indian defence technology, announced a new era of self-sufficiency and strategic prowess.



