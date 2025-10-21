Inbase Boom Party 210: Your Portable Party Powerhouse

When it comes to turning any gathering into an instant party, Inbase’s Boom Party 210 doesn’t hold back. Priced at ₹9,499 (inclusive of GST), this powerhouse of a speaker packs a punch — quite literally — with deep bass and powerful sound that can easily fill a room or an open terrace with immersive beats.

The first thing that catches your eye is its beautiful sense of light display, which syncs effortlessly with the rhythm, setting just the right vibe whether you’re indoors or out. Add to that a built-in trolley design, and you’ve got portability that matches the performance — roll it anywhere, plug in, and play.

For music lovers who like to jam, the guitar connectivity input and dual wireless karaoke mics make this speaker a versatile entertainer. It supports Bluetooth, AUX, USB, SD Card and FM radio connectivity. Whether it’s singing your favourite tracks or strumming a quick tune, the Boom Party 210 makes sure everyone’s in on the fun. The pre-tuned dedicated EQ modes help to boost the sound quality with the party vibe.

It also supports multiple playback options, giving you flexibility across Bluetooth, AUX, USB, or TF card modes. The remote control adds convenience, letting you tweak sound levels or switch tracks without missing a beat.

Battery life is another highlight — with up to 8 hours of playtime, the Boom Party 210 keeps the energy going long after the lights dim. To enhance the festive mood and music experience of the user, the Party Boom Speaker also comes with LED Sense Lights.

Inbase has created a perfect companion for house parties, outdoor events, and even road trips. With its combination of powerful performance, stunning visuals, and user-friendly design, the Boom Party 210 feels less like a speaker and more like a complete party experience on wheels. Customers can buy it from all major online platforms—Amazon, Flipkart, and the brand’s official website —as well as from leading offline retailers.