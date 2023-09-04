India to receive Apple iPhone 15 Series just 10 days after global debut

India has been one of Apple's biggest markets for years and has recently become a significant source of exports. Last year, Apple made nearly $7.5 billion worth of iPhones made locally, accounting for almost 7 per cent of the company's iPhones. With its iPhone 15 series, Apple could also give Indian citizens an incentive by making it one of the first countries to get its new flagship iPhone, the iPhone 15 series. This is a significant change from yesteryear when it used to spend an extended period before the latest iPhones arrived in the country.



iPhone 15 in India



When Apple introduced the iPhone 14 last year, iPhones made locally at Foxconn's Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu hit stores almost a month after launch. This is because Foxconn started manufacturing just 10 days after its world debut. However, according to an Economic Times report, people familiar with the matter said Apple has made preparations this year, and the India-made iPhone 15 will reportedly be available on shelves with just a 10-day delay.

According to the report, Apple has already started manufacturing the iPhone 15 at its Tamil Nadu plant, and these devices will initially be supplied to the local market to meet the demands before starting exports to the US and Europe in mid-December.



For those who don't know, Apple started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India about 6 months after its release. With the release of the iPhone 14, Apple reduced this window to just two months, as production of the standard iPhone 14 began in November 2022.



However, it's important to note that only the standard iPhone models are made in India, while the Pro and Pro Max variants are still assembled at Apple's Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, China. This is the reason behind the delays that potential iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max customers faced last year, as production was affected by strict COVID-19 restrictions.



iPhone 15 Launch Event



Apple has announced the date of its iPhone 15 launch event, which has been dubbed "Wonderlust." The event will occur on September 12 at 10:00 AM. PT/10: 30 p.m. IST. The event is expected to be headlined by the launch of Apple's new iPhones, including four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It could also release the second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB Type-C port. However, since the information is based on unofficial reports, it should be taken carefully. The details will only be known when Apple unveils its iPhone 15 series at the 'Wonderlust' event on September 12.