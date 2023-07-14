India will join elite group of nations including US on successful landing

A successful landing of Chandrayan 3 would position India among an elite group of nations, including the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union, who have accomplished this extraordinary feat.

The spacecraft will embark on its journey by entering an orbit around the Earth at an altitude of 179 km. Over a series of meticulously planned manoeuvres, it will gradually elevate its orbit, eventually breaking free from the gravitational pull of our planet. Utilising a slingshot technique, the spacecraft will chart its trajectory towards the moon.

As it nears the moon, it will rely on the moon’s gravitational force to capture and stabilise its orbit. Following the capture, the lander, which houses the rover, will separate from the propulsion module and commence its powered descent. This process is projected to span approximately 42 days, with the anticipated landing date set for August 23.