India's Latest Budget Smartphone – Nokia 2.3; Know Price, Offers and Specifications

HMD Global announced the launch of Nokia 2.3 in India on Wednesday. The smartphone can be bought from December 27 for Rs 8,199. The company offers a replacement guarantee for a period of 1-year for customers who buy the smartphone on or before March 31, 2020. Nokia 2.3 is available in Cyan Green, Sand and Charcoal colour options.

Price and Offers

Nokia 2.3 can be bought for Rs 8,199; it is available in one variant featuring 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Reliance Jio customers can get benefitted up to Rs 7,200 through Rs 249 and Rs 349 plans which also include Rs 2,200 cashback from Jio, Cleartrip vouchers worth Rs 3,000, and Zoomcar discounts of Rs 2,000. The offer can be availed by both new and existing Reliance Jio subscribers.

Nokia 2.3 Specifications

Nokia 2.3 is powered by MediaTek's Helio A22 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It features a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a 'selfie notch'. The smartphone also supports storage expansion of up to 400GB via a microSD card.

On the back, Nokia 2.3 comes with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Nokia 2.3 offers a 5-megapixel camera. The phone provides a portrait mode with different bokeh effects. There's also an LED flash.

Similar to the recent Nokia phones, Nokia 2.3 has a dedicated Google Assistant button. A 4,000mAh battery powers the Nokia 2.3 and supports 5W charging support. When it comes to the software part, Nokia 2.3 is based on Google's Android One platform, and it comes with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Nokia 2.3 is also slated to receive the Android 10 update.