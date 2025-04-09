Instagram May Finally Be Coming to iPad

After years of anticipation, Instagram might finally be coming to iPadwith a native app, according to a report by The Information. Untilnow, iPad users have had to settle for an enlarged iPhone version or rely onthe web app, which has improved but still lacks the full experience of adedicated application.

“We get this one a lot,” Mosseri said. “It’s still just not a big enough groupof people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right nowwe’re very heads down on other things.”

The timing of this move appears strategic. With TikTok facing potential bansor forced divestment in the U.S., Meta may be seizing the opportunity tostrengthen its position by expanding Instagram’s reach. This shift marks a significant change in direction for Meta, which has longresisted calls for an iPad-specific version. Back in February 2022, Instagramhead Adam Mosseri responded to a tweet from Marques Brownlee, acknowledging theabsence of an iPad app and explaining why it hadn’t been prioritized.

In 2023, Mosseri said something similar. “Not working on it right now,” hesaid. “I think it’s a good thing to do at some point. But we have only so manypeople working at Instagram, so we’ve got to pick the most important things todo to improve Instagram at any given moment. And right now, it’s not quitemaking the cut.”

While features like Stage Manager on supported iPads have made the current Instagram app more manageable, users have continued asking for an appthat fully utilizes the larger screen. A native iPad version would be along-awaited improvement. Meta has yet to issue an official comment on the report.