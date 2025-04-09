Live
- At Navkar Mahamantra event, PM Modi’s special gesture in the spotlight
- ED questioned me only for an hour, claims CPI-M MP Radhakrishnan
- Instagram Promotion: My Personal Take on Building an Engaging IG
- Pawan Kalyan's son receiving treatment and recovering well, asserts Jana Sena
- Navkar Mahamantra Day: Over 10,000 in Surat chant mantra for world peace
- Karnataka shocker: Man rapes minor daughter for year, held
- Mexico reports first human death from H5N1 bird flu
- PUC results announced, Udupi stands first,Yadgir last
- Second airport for Bengaluru: AAI team inspects two sites off Kanakapura Road
- NH connecting Kempegowda International Airport sees toll rate increase
Instagram May Finally Be Coming to iPad
Meta could soon launch a native Instagram app for iPad, ending years of userrequests and platform limitations.
After years of anticipation, Instagram might finally be coming to iPadwith a native app, according to a report by The Information. Untilnow, iPad users have had to settle for an enlarged iPhone version or rely onthe web app, which has improved but still lacks the full experience of adedicated application.
The timing of this move appears strategic. With TikTok facing potential bansor forced divestment in the U.S., Meta may be seizing the opportunity tostrengthen its position by expanding Instagram’s reach. This shift marks a significant change in direction for Meta, which has longresisted calls for an iPad-specific version. Back in February 2022, Instagramhead Adam Mosseri responded to a tweet from Marques Brownlee, acknowledging theabsence of an iPad app and explaining why it hadn’t been prioritized.
“We get this one a lot,” Mosseri said. “It’s still just not a big enough groupof people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right nowwe’re very heads down on other things.”
In 2023, Mosseri said something similar. “Not working on it right now,” hesaid. “I think it’s a good thing to do at some point. But we have only so manypeople working at Instagram, so we’ve got to pick the most important things todo to improve Instagram at any given moment. And right now, it’s not quitemaking the cut.”
While features like Stage Manager on supported iPads have made the current Instagram app more manageable, users have continued asking for an appthat fully utilizes the larger screen. A native iPad version would be along-awaited improvement. Meta has yet to issue an official comment on the report.