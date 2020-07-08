Instagram rolls out pinned comments to all

New Delhi: Photo-sharing app Instagram has rolled out the pinned comment feature to help users maximise their engagement with their friends and family members.

The new feature will help users to pin up important or favourite comments on their posts, said the Facebook-owned company.

"We're rolling out pinned comments everywhere. That means you can a pin a few comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation," the company said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Instagram started testing pinned comments in May alongside its comment filtering tools. One can pin up to three comments to the top of the post at a time, all of which will appear right underneath your photo with a "Pinned" label underneath it.

In addition to this, Instagram had also rolled out a feature for users to bulk delete comments.

To enable the feature on iOS, tap on a comment and then the dotted icon in the top right corner. Select Manage Comments and choose up to 25 comments to delete at once and then tap "More Options" to block or restrict accounts in bulk.