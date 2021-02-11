Instagram to disable accounts that send abusive DMs

Instagram has updated its hate speech policy for accounts that send abusive messages through DM. Instagram will start disabling accounts that use DM to send hateful and abusive messages continually.

Instagram's current position on abusive direct messages prohibits accounts from sending messages for a certain period. Now, if the accounts keep sending abusive messages, Instagram will deactivate these accounts. Instagram said it would also disable new accounts created to circumvent the platform's messaging restrictions. It will again disable accounts that are created to send abusive messages.

Currently, Instagram allows creator and business accounts to turn off direct messages from unfollowers. This helps avoid abusive messages, as these accounts are the ones that receive the most, Instagram said. Instagram has started expanding this feature to personal accounts in many countries and plans to make it available to all users soon.

There are already plenty of tools and features available for users to avoid hateful comments and responses. But direct messages are still a complicated space since they are private. Instagram is working on a feature to address abusive direct messages that it plans to launch in the coming months.

Instagram has been updating its hate speech controls, mostly for comments and posts. Instagram said it took action on 6.5 million hate speech, including direct messages during July and September of last year. The new update on hate speech rules comes after the recent racist abuse that footballers in the UK faced via Instagram direct messages. Instagram also said it is working with UK law enforcement to respond to valid legal requests in these cases.