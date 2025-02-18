Live
- South Korean prosecutors reject third request to arrest acting presidential security chief
- Jamui clash: Cops arrest woman for making provocative speech
- Karnataka: Three family members die by suicide after losing money in online gambling
- Congress demands coalition govt to fulfill pre-poll promises in Kadapa
- Business confidence rises in Asia-Pacific, Indian retail sector a bright spot
- Shabana Azmi and Jyotika dive into the world of drugs in ‘Dabba Cartel’ trailer
- Cong leader sparks controversy with remark on Mayawati; Rashid Alvi condemns him
- Apex Manipur tribal body calls off Tuesday's mass rally on Centre's request
- HM Shah reviews implementation of 3 new criminal laws in J&K
- Bengal Minister moves privilege motion against LoP for 'unruly behaviour'
Just In
Instagram’s Dislike Button for Comments Enters Testing: Know How It Will Work
Instagram is testing a new dislike button to filter out negative comments and make the space more user-friendly
The Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has been going through several changes recently, including new features and UI changes. Now, it is being reported that the platform is working on a new “dislike button” for the comments section, which is currently being tested before the initial launch. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri also confirmed about the testing of a new dislike button and what purpose it will solve for users. So, learn more about this latest addition by Instagram and how it will impact the user experience in terms of interacting with comments on feed posts and reels.
Instagram Dislike Button
Adam Mosseri shared a Threads post confirming the testing of the dislike button on Instagram. This new button has been integrated into the comments section of Feed posts and reels, allowing users to show their discomfort with certain comments and the algorithm will instantly cause such comments to drop down the rankings. The Instagram boss also clarified the speculations around the content ranking and that it will only be integrated into the comments sections. Also, to enhance privacy, Instagram will not show the dislike count or if someone has swiped the button. This new dislike button claims to “help make comments more friendly on Instagram.”
In simpler terms, this new button will filter out negative comments and rank comments with more dislike taps. This way, Instagram users can maintain a friendlier space in the comments section by avoiding harsh or inappropriate comments. As of now, the Instagram dislike button is being tested, and only a small fraction of users can see the new button. Also, the company has not confirmed the timeline for a public rollout. So, we will have to wait for the public launch to find out how the new button will actually work and impact the user experience.
Instagram Features: What’s New
Over the past few weeks, Instagram has been making significant changes to the social media app. The company recently introduced a new portrait grid for Instagram profiles that is not liked by many. On the other hand, the company has expanded Teen Accounts to India, giving parents the necessary control to set daily limits on app usage.