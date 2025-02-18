Instagram’s Dislike Button for Comments Enters Testing: Know How It Will Work

The Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has been going through several changes recently, including new features and UI changes. Now, it is being reported that the platform is working on a new “dislike button” for the comments section, which is currently being tested before the initial launch. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri also confirmed about the testing of a new dislike button and what purpose it will solve for users. So, learn more about this latest addition by Instagram and how it will impact the user experience in terms of interacting with comments on feed posts and reels.

Instagram Dislike Button

Adam Mosseri shared a Threads post confirming the testing of the dislike button on Instagram. This new button has been integrated into the comments section of Feed posts and reels, allowing users to show their discomfort with certain comments and the algorithm will instantly cause such comments to drop down the rankings. The Instagram boss also clarified the speculations around the content ranking and that it will only be integrated into the comments sections. Also, to enhance privacy, Instagram will not show the dislike count or if someone has swiped the button. This new dislike button claims to “help make comments more friendly on Instagram.”

In simpler terms, this new button will filter out negative comments and rank comments with more dislike taps. This way, Instagram users can maintain a friendlier space in the comments section by avoiding harsh or inappropriate comments. As of now, the Instagram dislike button is being tested, and only a small fraction of users can see the new button. Also, the company has not confirmed the timeline for a public rollout. So, we will have to wait for the public launch to find out how the new button will actually work and impact the user experience.

Instagram Features: What’s New

Over the past few weeks, Instagram has been making significant changes to the social media app. The company recently introduced a new portrait grid for Instagram profiles that is not liked by many. On the other hand, the company has expanded Teen Accounts to India, giving parents the necessary control to set daily limits on app usage.