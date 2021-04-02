International Fact Check Day 2021: 5 Tips from Google to Check Fake Content

The world celebrates International Fact Check Day on April 2. On Thursday, Google shared a list of instructions to help when checking whether online content is genuine or fake. Google has shared some tips and features for detecting misinformation online.



Here are the ways you can check the authenticity of online content:







Fact Check Explorer

Google users can also check fact-checkers worldwide to see if they've written about a specific image, claim, or content. With the fact-checking explorer feature, users can search for the topic they are researching.







Use Google Maps or Earth

Google Earth or Maps users can check if an image was taken at the location as claimed. Google Maps can make users understand if roads and locations are authentic, while Google Earth helps to check what a place looks like in reality.

Google Image Search

If users reverse search for an image using "Google Image", they can check the context in which it was earlier used. Users can right-click on the image and Google it.



News coverage







Googling a topic and selecting the "News" option can also be another way to spot misinformation. The news related to a specific topic will get displayed in this section. Users can also visit news.google.com to search for news only.



Learn more about the source:



Google shares that the users can learn more about the source of an article or website by clicking on the three dots to an article's right since the source is self-checking. This tool is only available in the US at present.



