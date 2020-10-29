International Internet Day 2020: History and Significance of the Day

Every year International Internet Day is celebrated globally on October 29.

International Internet Day commemorate a momentous day in the history of telecommunications and technology. In 1969, on this day first electronic message which was transmitted from one computer to another. This day gives us an opportunity to honour the inventors of the internet.

For sure the celebration of International Internet Day 2020 has to be exciting, and here is all that you need to know about International Internet Day, the history and significance of International Internet Day 2020.

International Internet Day History

The first International Internet Day was celebrated on October 29, 2005, and from then this day has been crucial, we cannot imagine our lives without the internet, and it revolves around the internet.

The Internet has revolutionised and reshaped our lives a way that we never imagined. The Internet has made it easier for us to stay in touch with our friends, miles away. From being an incredible tool the internet has made it easier for us to turn to work from home as a practical alternative, it has contributed a lot. This critical invention in human history is consequently celebrated around the world on October 29 as International Internet Day.

International Internet Day Significance

Our world, lives and almost all our activities are dependent on the internet. Exercising? Try this online app to measure your progress. Are you working from home? Trying to unwind? Studying? Watching your favourite shows on streaming sites? Consulting your doctor online? Whatever we do we need internet, especially during this pandemic.

With so much of our lives revolve around the internet, this celebration is essential to not only thank the creators for this innovative tool that has genuinely reshaped our lives but also considering how the internet has affected our lives - in both positive and negative way. An instrument of convenience if used rightly, International Internet Day celebrations allows you to find the balance and identify the internet usage that works for you.