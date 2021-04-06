iOS 14.5 Update to be made public this month

Apple's upcoming iOS 14.5 update could be its most contested release yet, and the Cupertino company is certainly taking its time while making sure the software is ready for primetime. Chief among those changes is Apple's new enforcement of a new rule, making it mandatory for developers to request users' consent before tracking them across multiple apps and services.

We did not have a clear idea of when the iOS 14 update would arrive for users, as the company had previously revealed that it could arrive "in the spring". However, Apple CEO Tim Cook finally announced to tech reporter Kara Swisher on the New York Times podcast Sway on Monday that the long-awaited update would arrive this month.

Cook defended Apple's decision to enforce its application tracking transparency policy, saying it was possible to make money from digital advertising without tracking people without their knowledge. "And I think time will show it. I heard this about other things we did in the past that is (sic) almost existential, and it wasn't. I don't believe it, "he said.

When Swisher asked why others couldn't run other stores, Cook said, "Because if you had sideloading -- the ability to install apps outside the official store, you would break the privacy and security model," adding that opening another store would involve a huge "vector" -- presumably for infected devices.

The Apple CEO also revealed that about 40,000 of the 1,00,000 applications submitted to the App Store each week were rejected and claimed that the company's decision to select applications in the store was an "important part" of the App Store. These rejections were simply because they didn't work or didn't work as claimed, he added.

Other features coming to iOS 14.5 include the ability to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch while wearing a mask, dual SIM support for 5G on the latest iPhone 12 models, the ability to recalibrate the battery on iPhone 11 models, support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Wireless Controllers, along with new and improved Siri voice models and over 200 new emoji. The update is expected to arrive at the end of the month.