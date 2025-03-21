iOS 18.4 Coming in April: Big Upgrades for iPhone Users in India

Apple is set to roll out iOS 18.4 in April 2025, introducing a host of exciting new features, particularly for Indian iPhone users. The update will finally bring Apple Intelligence support for Indian English, enhanced AI capabilities, new customization options, and privacy improvements.

Apple Intelligence Comes to India

One of the most anticipated additions in iOS 18.4 is the support for Apple Intelligence in Indian English. With this update, Indian users will experience a more intuitive and accurate AI-powered Siri, making interactions smoother.

Additionally, Apple is introducing Priority Notifications, a feature designed to highlight the most important alerts directly on the Lock Screen. Users will have the flexibility to manage and customize this feature through the Settings app, allowing them to prioritize notifications from specific apps.

Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro users will benefit from Visual Intelligence, an AI-powered tool that analyzes images and provides contextual information. With Apple Intelligence now understanding Indian English, this feature will enhance recognition of local landmarks, street signs, and even regional languages in photos, making it a valuable tool for travellers and everyday users.

Enhanced Customization and Productivity Features

For users who enjoy customization, iOS 18.4 will introduce new Control Center toggles for Cellular and Wi-Fi signal strength. The Brightness and Sound sliders are also getting a redesigned look, changing colours when adjusted.

Apple is also launching Ambient Music, which offers four categories—Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing—to help users create a calming or focused environment. This feature aims to enhancethe user experience by providing background music tailored to different moods.

New Emojis to Express More

iOS 18.4 is bringing seven new emojis, including:

A face with bags under its eyes

A fingerprint

A leafless tree

A root vegetable

A harp

A shovel

A splatter

These new additions will give users even more ways to express themselves in conversations.

Siri Gets Smarter

Apple is refining the Type to Siri feature for smoother interactions. Now, the keyboard will automatically collapse when Siri responds, making it easier to type and navigate without disruptions.

Improved Privacy and Security

As always, Apple is prioritizing privacy and security with iOS 18.4. The update will include enhanced data protection measures, ensuring users have greater control over their information. With all these exciting features, iOS 18.4 is shaping up to be a major upgrade, especially for Indian iPhone users who will finally get full access to Apple Intelligence in their local English dialect.