iOS 19 Update: Apple May End Support for These Older iPhones and iPads
Apple may discontinue iOS 19 support for several 2018 iPhones and a 2019 iPad, affecting device compatibility.
With Apple gearing up to unveil iOS 19 at WWDC25, new leaks suggest some older iPhones and iPads might not make the cut for the latest software update. Reports indicate that three iPhones from 2018 and an iPad from 2019 could be left behind.
iPhones That May Lose iOS 19 Support
According to a 9to5Mac report, the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR may not be compatible with iOS 19. This information stems from a private social media source known for accurately predicting Apple’s software update plans.
Additionally, iPadOS 19 might drop support for the seventh-generation iPad, released in 2019 with the A10 Fusion chip. This aligns with previous rumors about Apple phasing out older devices.
Expected iOS 19 Compatible Devices
The same source had correctly predicted iOS 18’s compatibility list, adding credibility to this new leak. If accurate, iOS 19 will be available for the following iPhones:
- iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16e, 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd & 3rd generation)
iPadOS 19 May Drop Support for One Model
For iPad users, the seventh-generation iPad, launched in 2019, may not be compatible with iPadOS 19. This model features the A10 Fusion chip, which Apple may no longer support with its latest software.
While these leaks align with other recent reports, there have been conflicting predictions. For instance, in December, iPhoneSoft claimed all devices running iOS 18 would also support iOS 19. However, past reports from the same source have sometimes been inaccurate, such as predicting iOS 15 would drop support for the iPhone 6s and original iPhone SE—both of which remained compatible until iOS 16.
Continued Support for Older iPhones
Even if the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR do not receive iOS 19, Apple will likely continue providing security updates for these devices. For example, Apple recently released iOS 16.7.11, which includes security patches for older models like the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. This ensures users can still maintain device security even if they miss out on new features.