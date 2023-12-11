iPad Pro and Air to Get M3 Chip, OLED Displays in 2024: Gurman

Apple has been diligently enhancing its technological portfolio in 2023, with notable updates such as the introduction of the Action Button in the iPhone 15 series and the integration of the M3 chip in the MacBook lineup.



While Apple did unveil a new accessory for the iPad – the Apple Pencil USB Type-C – speculations about potential new iPads surfacing in the latter part of 2023 have been dismissed. However, this lack of immediate releases does not imply a lack of progress, as a recent report sheds light on substantial updates in store for the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

According to insights shared in Bloomberg's 'Power On' newsletter by Mark Gurman, significant upgrades are anticipated for at least two iPad models, specifically the iPad Pro and iPad Air. While specific technical details remain undisclosed, expectations include a potential boost in processor capabilities. The iPad Pro is speculated to receive enhancements such as an OLED display, a revamped design, and the incorporation of the M3 chip. Additionally, an updated Magic Keyboard attachment may accompany these changes, positioning the iPad Pro as the flagship model in Apple's iPad lineup.

Conversely, the iPad Air is projected to benefit from the M2 processor and may be offered in two sizes – 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. Notably, these dimensions would be slightly smaller than the existing 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models. The M2 upgrade, previously introduced in the iPad Pro lineup, is anticipated to bring notable performance improvements to the iPad Air.

Gurman's insights also hint at Apple phasing out the longstanding iPad Air 9th generation, characterized by an older design with prominent bezels and a substantial home button. In its place, the 11th-generation iPad is expected to emerge, aligning with Apple's ongoing design evolution. While official specifications remain undisclosed, these anticipated updates suggest an exciting trajectory for the iPad Pro and iPad Air in the coming months.