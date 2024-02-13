iPhone 15 Discounts: Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart and More

The iPhone 15 is back on sale and offers several discounts. Platforms like Amazon, Croma, Flipkart and Vijay Sales offer the latest version of iPhone at a much lower price. The iPhone 15 was launched six months ago, and the new version received several updates. Below are the iPhone 15 sale prices on popular sites like Amazon, Flipkart and other third-party online stores.



Flipkart Offers Massive Discounts on iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 is available on Flipkart at an enticing price of Rs 65,999 for the 128GB variant, receiving a hefty discount of Rs 13,901 from its original price of Rs 79,900.

Amazon Presents Attractive Deals on iPhone 15 256GB Variant

Amazon is selling the iPhone 15 256GB variant at a reduced price of Rs 80,990, down from its initial price of Rs 89,900, offering a substantial discount of Rs 8,910.

Vijay Sales and Croma: Alternative Options with Bank Discounts

Shoppers can also opt for Vijay Sales and Croma, where the iPhone 15 128GB variant is available for Rs 71,155 and Rs 71,490, respectively. Additional discounts of Rs 6,000 on HDFC bank credit cards further sweeten the deal.

Exploring Bank Offers and EMI Options

While Flipkart offers the lowest base price for the iPhone 15, shoppers can leverage HDFC bank credit card offers to reduce the cost to Rs 64,999 further. Additionally, customers across platforms can explore EMI options for discounted purchases.

iPhone 15: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Price in India



The iPhone 15 is priced at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs 89,900 for the 256GB variant, and Rs 1,09,900 for the 512GB variant.