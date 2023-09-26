iPhone 15 Scam Alert: India Post Doesn't Offer Any Gifts Through Links

India Post has alerted users about a new iPhone 15 scam. The Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, through its official account on X (formerly known as Twitter), has alerted users about a fraudulent message being circulated under his name. The phishing message falsely claims that India Post is offering a new iPhone 15 to lucky winners if they share the post with friends.



"Please be careful! India Post is not giving any kind of gift through any unofficial portal or link.. For any information related to India Post, please follow the official website.. Indiapost.gov.in," reads the warning tweet of India Post.

Please be careful!



India Post is not giving any kind of gift through any unofficial portal or link



For any information related to India Post please follow the official website — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) September 21, 2023

The notice also included a screenshot of the viral message, which claims that the recipient won an iPhone 5 as a Navratri gift. It also provides instructions for claiming this gift, including sharing the same message with 5 groups or 20 friends on WhatsApp. It then provides a link to click where users can claim their prize. India Post warns that this message is fake and urges users to refrain from forwarding such messages and clicking on unauthorized links attached.



Scammers have previously used government websites to carry out malicious attacks. We have seen scam messages regarding Aadhaar updates, PAN updates and even bank-related messages asking users to click links to update details or claim rewards like credit details. Once users click on the links, they are often taken to scam websites and lose money.

To stay safe from iPhone 15 scams, be wary of messages asking you to click links or share personal information. Scammers often use trending topics to trick people, so be careful if you see a message about the iPhone 15. The iPhone 15 series, recently launched by Apple, is a hot topic, and many people are eager to buy it. Scammers take advantage of this popularity to deceive innocent or unsuspecting people. It is highly recommended to purchase Apple iPhones from trusted stores and verified e-commerce websites.

And if you ever end up in such a scam, acting quickly is essential. Report the scam to the authorities as soon as possible. You can report financial fraud online by calling 1930 or filing a complaint on the Cybercrime Coordination Center of India website: cybercrime.gov.in.