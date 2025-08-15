iPhone 17 Pro Price in India Could See a Hike with Bigger Base Storage

The iPhone 17 Pro price in India is expected to be higher this year, according to a new leak. The main reason is Apple’s plan to increase the base storage for the Pro model. Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at 128GB storage, but the iPhone 17 specs may include a minimum of 256GB for the Pro variant.

A Chinese tipster named Instant Digital has claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro will start with 256GB storage and cost $1,049 internationally (around ₹91,735). In India, considering the current pricing pattern, the iPhone 17 price leak suggests the Pro model could cost around ₹1,25,000 for the 256GB version.

The iPhone 16 Pro was launched at $999 (₹1,19,900 in India) for 128GB storage, and $1,199 (₹1,29,900) for 256GB. If the leaks are true, the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB could cost a bit less than last year’s 256GB model, even though the starting price will be higher than the 128GB version.

Rumours say Apple might launch the iPhone 17 in September 2025, possibly on the 9th. But since Apple usually sends invites about two weeks before the event, we’ll probably get the official date only around August 25.

At this launch event, we can also expect the Apple Watch Series 11 and maybe a few other surprises. For now, we’ll have to wait and see if the leaked details about the iPhone 17’s price, storage, and features are actually true.

If the leaks are right, the iPhone 17 Pro will give buyers more storage from the start, though it might cost a little more than before.