iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max: Leaks Reveal New Design, Camera, and Features

Apple is gearing up to introduce the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September 2025, alongside the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air. According to recent leaks, the Pro models may feature a revamped body design, moving away from the titanium frame in favor of a combination of aluminium and glass, which aims to improve durability while retaining wireless charging capabilities. Additionally, the camera bump is expected to shift from a square to a rectangular shape, offering a fresh aesthetic.

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max: Display and Performance Enhancements

Both Pro models will retain their current display sizes—6.3 inches for the iPhone 17 Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max. However, all iPhone 17 models are expected to feature 120Hz ProMotion displays. Apple may also introduce a new anti-reflective coating that enhances durability and reduces glare more effectively than the current Ceramic Shield.

Under the hood, the devices will be powered by the A19 Pro chip, utilizing an advanced 3-nanometer process for improved speed and energy efficiency. RAM could also see an upgrade, increasing from 8GB to 12GB for better multitasking and performance.

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max: Camera Upgrades

Apple is reportedly upgrading the camera system significantly. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may feature a 48MP Telephoto lens, replacing the current 12MP sensor. This means all three rear cameras—Wide, Ultra-Wide, and Telephoto—will sport 48MP sensors, delivering superior image quality.

For selfie enthusiasts, the front camera is expected to receive a major enhancement, featuring a 24MP sensor with a six-element lens to improve FaceTime and low-light photography. Additionally, the Wide camera may introduce a mechanical aperture, allowing users to manually control light intake for better depth and exposure.

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max: Charging and Battery Features

Apple is said to be testing 7.5W reverse wireless charging, enabling users to charge accessories like AirPods and the Apple Watch directly from the iPhone. Meanwhile, wired charging speed is expected to remain at 35W, maintaining consistency with current models.

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max: Expected Price and Availability

Apple is likely to announce the iPhone 17 lineup between September 11-13, 2025. The pricing is expected to stay in line with previous models, with the iPhone 17 Pro starting at $999 (approximately Rs 1,19,900 in India) and the Pro Max at $1,199 (approximately Rs 1,44,900 in India).

With several exciting upgrades in design, performance, and camera technology, the iPhone 17 Pro series is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most anticipated releases.