iPhone 18 Pro: What Apple’s 2026 Flagship Could Bring

Apple may still be a year away from unveiling the iPhone 18 lineup, but early leaks and supply-chain reports are already painting a detailed picture of what the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could offer when they arrive in 2026. While 2026 is also expected to mark Apple’s entry into the foldable phone category, the Pro models are likely to remain the company’s primary crowd-pullers, focusing on refined design, meaningful performance gains, and practical camera and battery upgrades.

One of the most noticeable changes expected on the iPhone 18 Pro is a cleaner front design. Apple is reportedly planning to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island by moving some Face ID components under the display. If this materialises, users could see one of the smallest cutouts ever on an iPhone, offering more uninterrupted screen space while still retaining the Dynamic Island experience.

Attention is also expected on the rear design. The two-tone finish seen on the iPhone 17 Pro reportedly received mixed reactions, and Apple appears ready to course-correct. The iPhone 18 Pro is said to feature a more unified back, with improved colour blending between the aluminium frame and glass panel. Apple is also rumoured to be testing new Pro colours such as Coffee Brown, Purple, and Burgundy, suggesting a continued push toward bolder finishes.

Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to debut Apple’s A20 Pro chip. Built on a 2nm manufacturing process and paired with WMCM (Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module) packaging, the new processor is tipped to deliver stronger performance, better power efficiency, and enhanced on-device AI capabilities. These improvements could make a noticeable difference in gaming, photography, and AI-driven tasks.

Camera upgrades are once again shaping up to be a major highlight. The most talked-about change is the possible introduction of a variable aperture main camera. Unlike a fixed aperture, this system would allow the camera to control how much light enters the lens depending on the scene. This could give users more creative flexibility, from achieving shallow depth-of-field effects to capturing detailed landscape and group shots with deeper focus.

Battery life is another area where Apple may push boundaries. The iPhone 17 Pro series reportedly featured the largest batteries ever used in an iPhone, and early leaks suggest further gains are coming. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is said to be slightly thicker and heavier, widely believed to accommodate a larger battery. Historically, Apple tends to upgrade battery capacity across both Pro models, not just the Max.

Apple is also expected to refine its Camera Control button. Initially introduced as a touch-sensitive camera key, it received mixed feedback. For the iPhone 18 Pro, Apple is reportedly working on a simpler, more intuitive version, potentially removing complex gestures in favour of reliability.

Finally, connectivity will see a behind-the-scenes upgrade. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature Apple’s in-house C2 modem, continuing the company’s gradual move away from Qualcomm while improving efficiency and 5G performance.

Together, these changes suggest the iPhone 18 Pro will focus on thoughtful refinements rather than radical redesigns, aiming to deliver a balanced and polished upgrade when it launches in fall 2026.