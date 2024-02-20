iPhone Water Damage: Apple's Crucial Advice and Mistakes to Avoid

Accidentally dropping your iPhone in water can be a nightmare scenario for many users. While the instinctual reaction might be to submerge it in a bag of rice, Apple advises against this common practice. Instead, Apple recommends specific steps to address water damage and avoid exacerbating the problem.



Apple's Warning:



According to a recent support document highlighted by MacWorld, Apple explicitly advises against the use of rice for drying water-damaged iPhones. Despite widespread anecdotal reports of rice's effectiveness, Apple warns that the tiny particles of rice could potentially harm the device, exacerbating the issue rather than resolving it.

Steps to Address iPhone Water Damage:



Apple outlines a series of steps to mitigate water damage and potentially salvage the iPhone:

1. Do not plug in the cable: Refrain from connecting the device to a power source until both the iPhone and cable are thoroughly dry.

2. Remove excess liquid: Gently tap the iPhone against your hand with the connector facing downward to dislodge any remaining liquid.

3. Allow for drying: Place the iPhone in a dry environment with adequate airflow for at least 30 minutes.

4. Reattempt charging: After the drying period, attempt to charge the iPhone using a Lightning or USB-C cable. If the liquid-detection alert persists, continue drying the device for up to 24 hours.

Mistakes to Avoid:



In addition to providing guidance on drying the iPhone, Apple cautions against several common mistakes:

1. Avoid external heat sources: Refrain from using external heat sources or compressed air to dry the iPhone, as these methods can further damage the device.

2. Do not insert foreign objects: Resist the temptation to insert foreign objects, such as cotton swabs or paper towels, into the charging port, as this can cause additional harm.

3. Avoid rice: Despite its widespread use, Apple strongly advises against using rice to dry water-damaged iPhones due to the risk of rice particles causing damage.

By following Apple's recommended steps and avoiding common pitfalls, users can improve their chances of minimizing water damage and potentially restoring functionality to their iPhones.