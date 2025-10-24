Live
ISRO to launch 6.5-ton America's BlueBird-6 satellite
Bengaluru: One of the heaviest commercial satellites, BlueBird-6, weighing 6.5 tons, arrived in India from the United States on October 19.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on its LVM3 rocket, though the launch date is yet to be confirmed.
The mission, led by AST SpaceMobile, a Texas-based telecom company, is scheduled for launch between November 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.
The company aims to provide direct-to-device mobile broadband connectivity, bridging the digital divide in regions with poor terrestrial networks.
