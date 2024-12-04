  • Menu
Japan Unveils ‘Human Washing Machine; Will Wash and Dry You in Just 15 Minutes

Highlights

Discover Japan's cutting-edge 'Human Washing Machine,' powered by AI to wash and dry you in just 15 minutes. This innovative technology tailors the experience to your body and skin type, revolutionizing personal care.

'Human washing machines' are coming in the future that will wash and dry people like clothes. If a person is very tired and doesn’t have the patience to take a bath, they can just sit in the machine for 15 minutes!

After a few minutes, they will emerge feeling relaxed. The machine’s AI (artificial intelligence) determines the wash and dry options based on the person’s body and skin type.

According to an article in the Daily Mail, engineers from the Japanese company 'Science Co.' have developed this machine.

Arrangements were made for a trial run by 1,000 guests at the Osaka Kansai Expo.

Aoyama, the chairman of 'Science Co.', said that after the exhibition, a mass production version will be released.

The engineers created it with the future needs of people in mind. However, the machine’s design dates back 50 years.

It was first developed in 1970 by Japan’s World Sanyo Electric Co. (now Panasonic). The new version, compared to the original, is said to feature more massage balls.

How does it work? When a person enters a plastic pod shaped like a fighter jet cockpit, it is filled halfway with warm water. High-speed jets rapidly disperse the water, providing a soothing experience. The machine uses AI to monitor the bather's physical condition and tailor the experience.

