Jio AirFiber offers plans with free Netflix and Amazon Prime; Details

With so many streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and others, it's challenging to keep up with all the subscriptions and data plans, and it can get expensive too. To ensure that users can seamlessly enjoy their favourite shows without straining their budgets, Jio offers free subscriptions to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, coupled with other OTT plans, as part of its recently launched AirFiber connection packs. This measure provides users with high-speed Internet access and eliminates the hassle and expense of managing multiple subscriptions.



Jio AirFiber is a wireless internet service from Reliance Jio that harnesses the power of 5G technology to provide fast internet connectivity. It provides speeds rivalling traditional fiber optic connections, reaching up to 1 Gbps. Users can enjoy the seamless 5G internet experience, including calling and a host of OTT benefits, without the added burden of separate OTT subscriptions. So, if you are also looking for a new wireless internet connection with OTT benefits, here is a detailed look at Jio plans that offer calling, data, and OTT benefits.



Jio AirFiber plans with free Netflix and Prime



Jio AirFiber Plan Rs 1199: Offering 100 Mbps internet speed, this plan includes free access to over 550 digital channels and subscriptions to various OTT apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hotstar, JioCinema Premium, and more.

Jio AirFiber Max Rs 1499: Available in select locations, this Max plan offers 300 Mbps internet speed for 30 days. Similar benefits include access to over 550 digital channels and OTT apps like Netflix Basic, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5 and others.



Jio AirFiber Max Rs 2,499: This plan offers 500 Mbps internet speed for 30 days and includes access to 550+ digital channels and OTT apps such as Netflix Standard, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and more.



Jio AirFiber Max Rs 3,999: This plan offers 1Gbps high-speed internet for 30 days and includes access to over 550 digital channels and OTT apps, such as Netflix Premium, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and others.