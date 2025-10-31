Jio Partners with Google to Offer 18-Month Free Access to Gemini 2.5 Pro AI Model

Reliance Jio has joined hands with Google to give users free access to Gemini 2.5 Pro AI for 18 months. The plan, worth ₹35,100, will be available to all Jio users.

This comes after OpenAI announced free access to ChatGPT Go in India from November 4, 2025. Earlier, Airtel also offered a free one-year plan with Perplexity AI.

About the Offer

Jio said this partnership combines its large user base and network with Google’s AI technology. The goal is to make AI tools easy to use for everyone in India.

Google Gemini AI is a smart system that understands text, images, and videos.

It has three main versions:

Gemini Nano

Gemini Pro

Gemini Ultra

The Gemini 2.5 Pro plan gives users:

Access to advanced image and video tools (Nano Banana and Veo 3.1)

Notebook LM for learning and research

2TB of cloud storage

How to Claim the Free Offer

Open the MyJio app.

Tap the banner saying “Pro plan of Google Gemini FREE.”

Register to claim your 18-month free plan.

You’ll see this message after registering:

“Thank you for your interest. We will contact you soon about your Gemini offer.”

The offer is now open for users aged 18–25 and will expand to others soon.