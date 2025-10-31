Live
Jio Partners with Google to Offer 18-Month Free Access to Gemini 2.5 Pro AI Model
Reliance Jio teams up with Google to provide 18 months of free access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model worth ₹35,100. Learn how Jio users can claim this free AI offer via the MyJio app.
This comes after OpenAI announced free access to ChatGPT Go in India from November 4, 2025. Earlier, Airtel also offered a free one-year plan with Perplexity AI.
About the Offer
Jio said this partnership combines its large user base and network with Google’s AI technology. The goal is to make AI tools easy to use for everyone in India.
Google Gemini AI is a smart system that understands text, images, and videos.
It has three main versions:
Gemini Nano
Gemini Pro
Gemini Ultra
The Gemini 2.5 Pro plan gives users:
Access to advanced image and video tools (Nano Banana and Veo 3.1)
Notebook LM for learning and research
2TB of cloud storage
How to Claim the Free Offer
Open the MyJio app.
Tap the banner saying “Pro plan of Google Gemini FREE.”
Register to claim your 18-month free plan.
You’ll see this message after registering:
“Thank you for your interest. We will contact you soon about your Gemini offer.”
The offer is now open for users aged 18–25 and will expand to others soon.