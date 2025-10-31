Jio Partners with Google to Offer Free ₹35,100 ‘AI Pro’ Subscription for Select 5G Users

Reliance Jio has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Google, aiming to make artificial intelligence tools accessible to millions across India. Under this partnership, select Jio 5G users will receive free access to Google’s premium AI Pro Plan, a subscription valued at ₹35,100 per user. The initiative represents one of the largest AI-driven consumer rollouts in India to date.

The offer, available for a limited period, will initially target users aged 18 to 25 who are subscribed to Jio’s unlimited 5G packs. Over the coming months, Jio plans a nationwide rollout, extending the benefit to all eligible customers. Once selected, users can activate their 18-month Google AI Pro subscription directly through the MyJio app, where their eligibility will be automatically verified.

The Google AI Pro Plan includes access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google’s latest multimodal AI model, along with Nano Banana and Veo 3.1, cutting-edge tools for AI-based image and video generation. It also features Notebook LM, a note-centric AI assistant designed for students and researchers, and 2 TB of Google Cloud storage—a complete toolkit for both creativity and productivity.

According to Reliance Industries and Google, the partnership is a strategic move toward democratising access to artificial intelligence in India. “Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered — where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow,” said Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries. He emphasised that the vision of Reliance Intelligence, Jio’s AI division, is to make “intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians.”

The initiative also extends beyond individual users. Reliance confirmed that its enterprise division, Reliance Intelligence, will act as Google Cloud’s go-to-market partner for its Gemini Enterprise AI platform, helping Indian businesses deploy intelligent systems that automate operations and drive efficiency.

The collaboration covers infrastructure as well. Both companies will work together to bring Google’s Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) — specialised AI hardware accelerators — to India. These chips are vital for training and running large-scale AI models, a move that could significantly boost the country’s growing AI research and startup ecosystem.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, shared his enthusiasm about this new chapter in the companies’ long-standing relationship. “Together we’ve brought affordable internet access and smartphones to millions. Now, we are bringing this collaboration into the AI era,” he said.

This partnership builds upon Jio’s legacy of transforming India’s digital landscape — from revolutionising mobile data affordability to expanding internet accessibility. Now, with AI at the forefront, Jio and Google are taking a bold step toward shaping India’s AI-driven future, making advanced technology tools freely available to young innovators, students, and enterprises across the nation.