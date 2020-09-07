Karaoke game 'Twitch Sings' to shut down by the end of 2020

The Company announced, the streaming platform Twitch Sings similar to live karaoke game, is shutting down by the end of 2020.

Reported by The Verge, the Company stated that it has decided to shut down the game from January 1, 2021, to "invest in broader tools and services that will help support and grow the entire music community on Twitch."



"Looking ahead, we are excited to share more about the future of music on Twitch and how we are working to make Twitch the best place to bring you closer to the artists and music you love," said the Company in the post announcing the shutdown.



The streaming platform owned by Amazon says it is releasing the entire backlog of 400 new songs so that the fans can step up to the mic for one last song before things shut down for good.



As of December Twitch Sings will begin removing videos and clips and by January 1, remaining on-demand videos, including past broadcasts, clips, and highlights will also be removed.



Twitch's videos on demand section have given directions on how to archive ones past Twitch Sings broadcasts.

