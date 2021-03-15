Learn to Download Covid-19 vaccine certificate online

The vaccination process has started in India. After frontline workers, now older adults and those over 45 with comorbidities are receiving the vaccine. It is important to keep proof of vaccination; it may be necessary for many things in the coming months, such as international travel and more. Covid-19 vaccination certificates are available for download once the vaccine has been administered.

You can do this on the CoWin website or app, as well as the Aarogya Setu app. Follow our step-by-step guide:

Essentials:

1) Aarogya Setu app latest version

2) Beneficiary reference ID

3) Active mobile number

Download the Covid-19 vaccination certificate using Aarogya Setu app

1) Update the Aarogya Setu app to its latest available version

2) Open the app and click on the CoWin tab

3) Here, tap on the Vaccination Certificate option

4) Enter your beneficiary reference ID and tap the Get Certificate button

5) Recipient reference ID is provided at the time of vaccination registration

The certificate gets downloaded and saved on your smartphone. For this method, users need to register the Aarogya Setu app with the same number during the vaccine registration. If you don't have the Aarogya Setu app registered with the same number or want to download the certificate for someone else, please follow two other methods.

Download the Covid-19 vaccination certificate using the CoWin website

Go to "https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/vaccination-certificate" using any web browser.

Enter the reference ID of the beneficiary and press the Search button to download the certificate

Download the Covid-19 vaccination certificate using the CoWin app

Although the CoWin app does not allow citizens to register for vaccination, it offers the option to download the vaccination certificate. You only need to open the CoWin app, enter the ID of the beneficiary and search.