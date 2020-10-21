If you are a South Korea resident and have $87,000 to spend on a TV, LG has a rollable OLED TV for you that you would love to own it.

LG has been indicating its rollable display technology from 2014 when it had an 18-inch prototype running at CES. From that time we've seen the rollable display in TV form since 2018 in various phases of completeness. At CES 2019, LG demonstrated how the TV looked from its stand.

Finally, the technology is advanced enough to be launched commercially, but it's undoubtedly not cheap. The LG Signature OLED R is the world's first rollable TV and will be available at "seven premium consumer electronics stores" located across South Korea for $87,000. The 65-inch screen can be rolled up into its brushed aluminium casing. At the same time, the speakers are covered in wool by Kvadrat of Denmark and available in four colour variations (Signature Black, Moon Gray, Topaz Blue, or Toffee Brown). Personal engraving is available for the aluminium casing.

"The seamless marriage of technological and design innovation demonstrated in LG SIGNATURE OLED R is an unprecedented feat that genuinely deserves to be called a work of art," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG Home Entertainment Company. "This is a true luxury product that reimagines what television can be; this unique TV delivers a differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about space while once again confirming LG's leadership in the premium TV market."

Additionally, offering a TV that doesn't need to be placed near a wall, the Signature OLED R offers three diverse viewing formats called Full View, Line View, and Zero View. Full View is the standard TV mode, whereas Zero View means the OLED panel is fully enclosed in its aluminium case. Line View is for displaying other media like photos, playing music, or showing the time.