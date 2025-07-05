Meta Brings Direct Messaging to Threads as Platform Celebrates Second Anniversary

In a much-anticipated move, Meta has rolled out the direct messaging feature for its fast-expanding microblogging app, Threads. This update introduces private, secure messaging capabilities and brings the platform closer to Instagram’s familiar interaction model. The feature, now available to users aged 18 and above, went live on July 3, coinciding with Threads’ second anniversary.

For months, users of Threads had been requesting the option to directly message one another—a basic feature expected from any social platform. Meta has now answered that call, aiming to foster more meaningful and safe interpersonal connections. The rollout allows users to initiate one-on-one conversations by simply tapping the message icon on any profile they follow. Initially, DMs will only work between followers or mutual Instagram followers aged 18 and above, a restriction Meta says is meant to promote safer and more respectful interactions.

“Thread users had been awaiting the option to DM each other,” stated a Threads spokesperson. This new feature reflects Meta's larger push to unify its suite of apps while giving each platform its own identity and community focus.

Threads has shown strong growth in the competitive social media space, especially among users looking for a simpler, less toxic online experience. Meta revealed that over a third of daily active users on Threads follow accounts that they don’t already follow on Instagram. This indicates that the platform is gradually carving out its own niche, separate from its more visual-focused sibling.

The initial version of Threads' direct messaging system focuses solely on basic communication. However, Meta plans to expand on it with additional tools and controls to improve both the experience and the safety of user interactions. Future updates will reportedly include the ability to manage message requests, control who can send messages, and even form group chats. Inbox filtering is also in development, which will allow users to prioritise important messages and declutter their inboxes.

In addition to DMs, Meta is introducing a new feature called Threads Highlighter, a visual cue that helps users identify trending conversations and topics gaining significant traction. The aim is to boost engagement by making it easier for users to discover and join real-time discussions on popular themes.

This dual update—introducing private messaging and highlighting trending content—marks a major step in Threads' evolution. It not only strengthens user connectivity but also signals Meta’s intention to make Threads a more robust and engaging platform.

With the launch of these features, Meta continues its strategy of integrating elements from its existing apps like Instagram while tailoring them for the unique atmosphere and purpose of Threads. The hope is that users will embrace Threads not just as a companion to Instagram but as a destination for meaningful conversations in its own right.

As Meta enhances the app’s functionality, users can expect even more dynamic tools that blend simplicity, control, and community engagement—solidifying Threads as a key player in the evolving social media ecosystem.