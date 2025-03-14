Meta Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Copyright Violations in AI Training

Meta, the tech giant led by Mark Zuckerberg, is facing another major legal challenge. French publishers and authors have sued the company, accusing it of using copyrighted content without permission to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models.

French Publishers Take Legal Action

A report from the Associated Press states that three trade groups have filed a lawsuit against Meta in a Paris court. The National Publishing Union (SNE), representing book publishers, has raised concerns about its members' works appearing in Meta’s AI training data.

In a joint statement, SNE President Vincent Montagne criticized Meta for allegedly disregarding copyright laws and engaging in exploitative practices. Another organization, the National Union of Authors and Composers (SNAC), which represents 700 writers, playwrights, and composers, supports the lawsuit. SNAC President François Peyrony emphasized that AI-generated "fake books" are threatening the authenticity of published works.

The plaintiffs are demanding the complete removal of unauthorized data directories that Meta allegedly used for training its AI models.

Meta’s AI Expansion Amid Legal Issues

Meta has been integrating AI-powered chatbot assistants into its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. However, concerns about data privacy and ethical AI training have sparked backlash from creators and regulatory bodies.

Whistleblower Accusations on China Ties

In a separate controversy, a whistleblower complaint filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleges that Meta took significant steps to gain favor with Chinese authorities. Sarah Wynn-Williams, a former global policy director at Meta, claims that in 2015, the company developed a censorship system to comply with Chinese government regulations.

Reports suggest that Meta planned to hire a "chief editor" who would have the authority to remove content or even shut down Facebook in China during political unrest. Meta executives are also accused of misleading investors and U.S. regulators while secretly negotiating with Chinese officials.

Ongoing Legal and Ethical Scrutiny

These allegations add to Meta’s growing list of legal and ethical challenges. The company is under increasing scrutiny regarding its data practices, AI development, and global expansion strategies. With legal actions mounting, Meta may need to address these concerns transparently to maintain public trust and regulatory compliance.