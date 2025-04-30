Meta Launches Meta AI App with. Social Media and Voice Features

Meta has officially rolled out its first dedicated app for Meta AI, and it’smore than just another chatbot. Designed as a direct rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPTapp, the new Meta AI experience goes beyond simple text prompts and introducesa social dimension to how users engage with artificial intelligence. While the AI offers typical features like answering questions, generatingcontent, and image editing, Meta has added a new layer—social connectivity.According to the company, “Meta AI is built to get to know you, so its answersare more helpful. It’s easy to talk to, so it’s more seamless and natural tointeract with.” It further notes, “It’s more social, so it can show you thingsfrom the people and places you care about.”

A Look Into the Discover Feed

The highlight of the new app is the Discover Feed, afeature that transforms how users interact with AI by adding a social sharingaspect. This feed allows people to explore how others are using Meta AI. Forinstance, someone might ask the AI to describe them using three emojis and thenshare the result with friends.

Meta explains, “The Meta AI app includes a Discover feed, a place to shareand explore how others are using AI. You can see the best prompts people aresharing, or remix them to make them your own. And as always, you’re in control:nothing is shared to your feed unless you choose to post it.”

This feature could drive viral trends similar to past AI fads, where userstransformed their faces into movie characters or fantasy figures. Only the interactions users intentionally share will be visible on the Discoverfeed.

Voice Mode Gets Smarter

Another major enhancement is the improved voice control.Meta says the voice interaction has become more natural, responsive, andpersonalised. The app now allows users to create and edit images, generatecontent, or hold conversations with the AI using voice commands.

Meta also introduced a voice demo powered by full-duplexspeech technology. This innovation allows real-time, flowingconversations without needing to wait for the AI to finish processing everyprompt. “We’ve also included a voice demo built with full-duplex speechtechnology, that you can toggle on and off to test. This technology willdeliver a more natural voice experience trained on conversational dialogue, sothe AI is generating voice directly instead of reading written responses,” Metasaid. The company did caution, however, that users may encounter occasionalbugs or technical glitches. Currently, the voice features, including the demo, are available in the US,Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Integration with Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

In another exciting move, Meta is aligning this app with the MetaView companion app, which powers the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.Although this integration is currently limited to select markets, the companyhints at a broader rollout—possibly including India—as it prepares to bring theRay-Ban Meta glasses to more regions.