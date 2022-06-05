Metascreen introduces India’s 1st NFT as a Movie Ticket

New Delhi, June 4: SquirrelVerse- a Metaverse first company has announced the launch of Metascreen - a curated NFT commerce platform for showcasing unique NFTs as movie tickets. 'Mithila Makhaan', a national award-winning Maithili Film to be screened on Metascreen as the first Indian movie that can be watched using NFT as a movie ticket.

Metascreen is a platform by SquirrelVerse for users to buy NFTs and watch movies as well. Creators can showcase, own their work and earn through trading royalties on the Metascreen platform. Each creator will have complete ownership rights of their artwork where they can release movies, poetry, books, or any other artworks in digital form. Each NFT comes with a utility to access the content on the platform itself. Metascreen removes any third party or middle party in between the creator and the consumer changing the way content is created or consumed. SquirrelVerse aims to bring NFTs that come with real-life utility and purpose and also aims to help creators and brands on-board easily into Metaverse and make the web3 world easily accessible to all players.

Pradeep Singh, Founder & CEO of SquirrelVerse on the launch said that "With the introduction of Metascreen, creators can leverage NFT technology in a purposeful way for showcasing and monetizing their content and prepare to make their mark in the Metaverse . We aim to bridge the knowledge barrier for Web 3 and Metaverse, and want to make this new technology accessible and easy for everyone. We want to stand out as a platform of choice for creators and brands to kickstart their Metaverse journey."

The movie- "Mithila Makhaan" has won Best Maithili Film in the 63rd National Film Awards under the language section. It is the first-ever Maithili film from Bihar and Jharkhand to get a national award.

SquirrelVerse is building a large ecosystem and Metascreen is the first step in that direction. The goal is to on-board brands and creators into the Metaverse and enable and manage their Metaverse presence and commerce. The focus of Metacreen is to provide use cases for real-world utility of NFTs and their future potential as the backbone of commerce in the Metaverse.