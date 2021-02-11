Micromax to Launch 5G Smartphone in India Soon: Co-Founder Rahul Sharma

Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma has said that the company will soon launch a 5G smartphone in India.

In a question and answer session on YouTube, he said the company's engineers at its R&D centre in Bengaluru are working on the 5G phone. Sharma did not give a precise timeline for the launch of the 5G phone.

In addition to plans to launch 5G phones, Sharma also addressed multiple Micromax-related inquiries. On plans to introduce accessories, he said the company is working on the new category. He also hinted that the company would soon be coming with wireless headphones. He said the new audio device would have a "unique" design and a "new technology."

Sharma also rejected speculation that the company will develop its own user interface.

"When we launched In mobile series, we had promised In will always give you experience with no layers, no adware, no bloatware, and completely snappy experience. Whatever app you want to download, you can download it from Google Play Store. We will never compromise with performance… We don't sell you ads; we don't sell your data. Your phone is completely secure… We will never come up with ads or layers," he said.

Another major reveal Sharma made is that the Micromax IN 1B will soon receive the Android 11 update. The update will bring various changes, including improvements to the camera user experience, speaker functionality, and overall performance. It will also get slow-motion video recording support for the rear camera. The next update will also feature the January 2021 security patch.

Micromax had announced its return to the smartphone market in August of last year. The company had emphasized the "Make in India" initiative. In November, Micromax launched a new series of In phones with Note 1 and 1B. The smartphones are available for a starting price of ₹ 6,999. The top-end model in the series costs ₹ 12,499.