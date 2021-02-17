Microsoft begins a new program aiming at more accessible games

Microsoft is expanding its accessibility efforts with a new program for evaluating Xbox and PC games. Today, its game accessibility team announced that developers could submit their games for accessibility testing and testing by players with disabilities. The program was announced alongside updates to the Xbox Accessibility Guidelines that were released in early 2020.

"Developers now have the option to send Microsoft their Xbox or PC title and have it analyzed and validated against the recommendations provided in the XAGs," reads an Xbox blog post published today. The Xbox Accessibility Guidelines include detailed explanations of inclusive design considerations for developers and is now updated to include more precise language, additional context, and implementation examples.

Game test reports will include feedback from players with disabilities and links to inclusive design, relevant nonprofits, and accessibility experts. Any issues found during testing will be "noted with reproduction steps, screenshots, and other information to help the developer understand what aspect of a given experience may be challenging for certain gamers with disabilities," the post says.

More companies have focused on gaming accessibility in recent years, including Microsoft with the Xbox Adaptive Controller. However, there are still a few high-profile examples other than The Last of Us Part II. A program like this could lead to more games with an equally wide variety of accessibility options. It is also essential that players with disabilities can provide information, rather than leaving them unconsidered or designing them without their input.