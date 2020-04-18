Microsoft Company Thrills Its Users With Cyberpunk-Themed Xbox

Microsoft company has come up with one more exciting news for all its users. Now, this tech giant has released a limited-edition Xbox 'One X Console' which will be styled in the Cyberpunk 2077 theme. To your surprise, according to this theme, the Xbox will also glow in the dark.

This news is shared by The Verge… This news agency has shared that One X Console will be unveiled in June, 2020. This Xbox is an elaborative one which comes as the successor of the Jordan-themed Xbox. Well, users can get hold of this Xbox in June becomes three months ahead of the game's release.