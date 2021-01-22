Microsoft Launches Surface Laptop Go; Know Price and Specs

Microsoft has launched the Surface Laptop Go with a non-detachable keyboard in India. The new laptop highlights include a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, and a power button built into the fingerprint reader. According to the company, the laptop weighs only 1.1 kg. Surface Laptop Go will be available in a single Platinum colour variant. In India, it is launched at a starting price of Rs 63,499.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: Pricing and Availability

The laptop comes in four storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 63,499, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 76,199, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 92,999 and the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available at Rs 1,10,999.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is now available for purchase in India from Authorized Commercial Resellers, Authorized Retailers, Reliance Digital, and Amazon.









Ready, set, GO! Power everyday essential experiences with Surface Laptop Go. Now available in India.https://t.co/4cmWDsRa62 — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) January 21, 2021

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: Specifications

Surface Laptop Go features a 12.45-inch PixelSense display that comes with a 3: 2 screen ratio. The 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor powers the laptop and offers up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It only weighs 1.1 kg. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go laptop also features an optical fingerprint scanner power button that allows users to log in with just one touch.

The laptop comes with built-in studio microphones, Omnisonic speakers, Dolby audio, and a 720p HD camera for video calling. The Surface Go comes with USB Type-C, USB-A ports, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.0 support for connectivity. According to the company, "users can complete today's tasks and tomorrow's assignments with all their favourite applications, backed by a battery that lasts all day."