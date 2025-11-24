Microsoft Releases New Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.7271 for Dev and Beta Testers

A quick showcase that over the last many months, both the Dev as well as Beta Channels have entered identical performances of Windows 11, interpretation 25H2. If you're on the Dev Channel and you've been contemplating switching onto beta channel, this is your chance. Beta Channel, this is the time to do it. This option will no longer be available once both channels stop receiving the same 25H2-based build, and the Dev Channel update to a higher build number.

Microsoft Updates to the Dev and Beta Channel update will come in two varieties: features, improvements, and fixes that Insiders will see gradually, if they’ve opted-in to the toggle for the latest updates (Settings > Windows Update) and features that roll out broadly to all users across both channels. Read more about that here, and see additional details in the Reminders section at the end of this blog.

Xbox Full Screen Experience for PC

In addition to the broad rollout of the Xbox full screen experience (FSE) on more Windows handheld devices today, we’re also rolling out to additional Windows 11 PCs for Insiders.

Xbox full screen experience delivers console-style navigation and an immersive, clean interface designed for controller-first gaming.

How to open the Xbox full screen experience

Open FSE via Task View, the Game Bar settings, or press Win + F11.

The Xbox full screen experience will be rolled out gradually to Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channels that are also Xbox Insiders. It will be available to all Insiders on those channels later in coming months and without having to sign up to join to join the Xbox program. If you'd like to get the first access to the Windows 11 features and enhancements, you can join in the Xbox Insiders Program and opt for an early access to the PC gaming preview on The Xbox Insiders Hub.