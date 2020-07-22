Microsoft Teams Outage Affects Students in India

New Delhi: The enterprise communication tool Teams from Microsoft on Wednesday went down for millions of users in India and students were not able to take online classes in the Covid-19 pandemic times.

According to outage monitor portal Down Detector, 68 per cent of users reported they were facing server connection issues, 28 per cent users faced log in issues, as well as 3 per cent, reported website issues.

Microsoft was yet to report the problem.

The outage started when thousands of schools were in the middle of their 9 am-1 pm online classes' schedule.

Several teachers in Noida reported problems in connecting on Teams as well as children at home experienced difficulty to join the online classes.

Back in February, Microsoft confirmed Teams was down because the tech giant forgot to renew a critical security certificate.

Microsoft recently reported that Teams had grown to 75 million daily users, more than double its early March figure. On one day, it logged 4.1 billion meeting minutes.