Microsoft tests news consumption app for Windows 10

San Francisco: Microsoft has introduced the beta version of a news consumption app for Windows 10. Called News Bar, the app is currently only available for people in the US using Windows 10 PCs.

Those who run their systems on Windows 10 already have a News app. The News Bar is designed to improve the news consumption experience and people will be able to make the news ticker visible when they need it or hide it when they need to focus on work, , Microsoft said on Wednesday.

The new app might be especially useful for those who want to monitor some stocks.

"This News Bar brings you the latest news from the Microsoft News network of over 4,500 publishers across the globe. It's there to keep you up to date when you need it, how you need it, and where you need it," Brandon LeBlanc, Senior Program Manager, Windows Insider Programme, wrote in a blog post.

"You can customise the experience to make it just right for you. If you need to focus, minimise it with a click, and bring it back when you're ready," LeBlanc said.

With this app, stories are continuously updated throughout the day. One can view news and stocks already and Microsoft will add weather and sports to the app soon.

It is highly configurable, allowing users to place it on the side they want it, change the background colour, change the appearance of what is shown, and which country they want the news from.

It supports dark and light themes in Windows 10.