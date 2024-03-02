Microsoft Unveils Copilot for OneDrive: AI-Driven Research Assistant

Microsoft has unveiled Copilot for OneDrive, slated for release in late April, offering users an AI-driven research assistant within their cloud storage platform. This innovative feature empowers users to efficiently navigate and extract insights from diverse file formats, including text documents (such as Word and rich text), presentations, spreadsheets, HTML pages, and PDF files.



The inception of Copilot for OneDrive was foreseen following Microsoft's announcement last fall regarding the third generation of its cloud storage service. With AI integration, users can expect enhanced search capabilities, faster file access, and intelligent document summarization and organization. Copilot serves as a versatile tool, capable of generating tailored summaries based on user preferences, including key points and highlights from specific sections.



Moreover, Copilot transcends traditional search functionalities by responding to natural language queries and addressing specific inquiries about file contents. Users can request Copilot to perform tasks like tabulating sales data, outlining project pros and cons, or offering document improvement suggestions. Additionally, Copilot assists in creating outlines, tables, and lists based on existing files, enhancing productivity and organization.



Early access to Copilot will be available to OneDrive users later this month, initially offering AI-generated document summaries for shared files. Recipients can conveniently preview summaries in their email before accessing the corresponding document. Copilot integration will extend to OneDrive for the web and the file viewer in Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint, catering to individual and organizational users with Copilot for Microsoft 365 licenses. With Copilot for OneDrive, Microsoft continues to revolutionize cloud-based productivity by providing users with an intuitive and intelligent file management solution.