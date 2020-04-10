MIT Comes Up With A Coronavirus Tracing System

Finally, the Massachusetts Institute Of Technology (MIT) has broken the ice and developed the Coronavirus contact tracing system preserving the privacy of an individual.

This is a great step in controlling the novel disease from spreading it to one to another person. MIT announced that this development is done taking inspiration from Apple's 'Find My' feature.

Well, explaining how this feature works, the researchers have doled out a few amazing features of this tracing system. To automate the contact tracing, the system uses the short-range signals and the chirps emitted from the nearby smartphones. This helps the tracing system find out the Corona affected person. This is the same way how the Apple system uses to find its lost device.

According to the official announcement through the blog, if the Corona positive patient will update his chirps sent through the smartphone in past 14 days then the people can check if there is any match with the data and also come across the area details too. If the tracing system finds a match, then it immediately alerts the person about the exposure to the virus.

After successfully prototyping the system, now the researchers are working on smartphone manufacturers and software developers with their latest tracing system.