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Mole Day: The Chemistry Unit That Counts Tiny Particles
In Short
Celebrated on October 23 this day shows how important the mole is for scientists who need to measure the amount of a substance.
Each year Mole Day gives chemistry lovers a chance to look past formulas and equations and grasp one of the field’s vital ideas: the mole. Celebrated on October 23 this day shows how important the mole is for scientists who need to measure the amount of a substance.
Simply put a mole is a way to count particles such as atoms, molecules and ions. Just, as a dozen means twelve items one mole equals 6.022 × 10²³ particles. That number is called the Avogadro constant.
The idea might sound a bit abstract. It’s actually key, to how chemistry works. Scientists can’t really count atoms or molecules because they’re way too tiny to see or handle. So the mole comes in as a tool. It connects the world of atoms and molecules to the real-world amounts we can measure in the lab.
The mole also ties in with molecular mass. For instance one mole of carbon-12 atoms weighs 12 grams. This is super useful. It lets chemists figure out how much of a substance they need for a reaction and also how product they can expect to get. Mole Day is more than a quirky chemistry celebration.
Mole Day: The Chemistry Unit That Counts Tiny Particles
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